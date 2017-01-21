Diaz signed a minor league contract with the Astros on Saturday that includes an invite to major league spring training, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The former Red made six major league appearances last season and was hit hard, notching a 9.45 ERA while allowing two home runs in 6.2 innings. He also exhibited some command issues, walking seven batters in that span. Diaz will start at big league camp this spring, but Houston's bullpen depth makes him a long shot to crack the Opening Day roster.