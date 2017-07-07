Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after Thursday's game, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz has offered little relief during his time up with the big-league club, allowing 13 runs over 13 innings in his 10 outings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast