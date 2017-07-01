Astros' Dayan Diaz: Unable to join Astros
Diaz was incorrectly recalled by the team prior to Saturday's game, and needs to wait 10 days after being optioned to come back to the Astros, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Diaz will be unable to help the Astros on Saturday after the club made an error trying to regain his services. Reymin Guduan, who was optioned in a corresponding move, will still head to Triple-A Fresno since the team cannot reverse the move. Since Diaz was optioned on June 23, he still has a few days before he is allowed to come back to the major-league team.
