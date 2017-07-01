Diaz will be with the Astros on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With David Paulino receiving an 80-game suspension due to a performance-enhancing substance, Diaz will now be able to join the team prior to Saturday's game with the Yankees. The reliever is available to give the team a couple innings for the second game of the set since his last outing occurred Wednesday for Triple-A Fresno.

