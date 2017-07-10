Astros' Derek Fisher: Smacks two-run double in Futures Game
Fisher went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a two-run double in Team USA's 7-6 win in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game.
Every Team USA starter got at least one hit in an impressive effort from the whole roster, but Fisher led the way with his fourth-inning drive into left-center. RotoWire's No. 16 fantasy prospect has done nothing but produce everywhere he's gone this season, slashing .306/.370/.575 with 19 homers and 14 steals in 74 games for Triple-A Fresno before slugging two homers in five games in a brief call-up to the Astros last month. Expect to see him back in the bigs in the second half, whether it's with Houston or with another club after a stretch-run trade.
