Astros' Evan Gattis: Crushes seventh bomb of 2017 on Friday
Gattis went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, a walk, two runs and two RBI Friday against the Blue Jays.
Gattis blasted his seventh bomb of 2017 to extend the Astros lead in a blowout victory. Despite playing in a part-time role which makes him difficult to use in weekly fantasy lineups, he's been an excellent option in daily leagues, as he's slashing .281/.340/.476, which is a solid line for a catcher.
More News
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Homers, doubles in win•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Drives in three against Oakland•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Four hits including fourth homer Wednesday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Absent from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Filling in as top catcher•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...