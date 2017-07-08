Astros' Evan Gattis: Crushes seventh bomb of 2017 on Friday

Gattis went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, a walk, two runs and two RBI Friday against the Blue Jays.

Gattis blasted his seventh bomb of 2017 to extend the Astros lead in a blowout victory. Despite playing in a part-time role which makes him difficult to use in weekly fantasy lineups, he's been an excellent option in daily leagues, as he's slashing .281/.340/.476, which is a solid line for a catcher.