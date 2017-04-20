Astros' Evan Gattis: Delivers against right-hander
Gattis went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Angels.
Gattis extended Houston's lead to two runs in the sixth inning when he singled home Josh Reddick. The Angels were playing the percentages in the sixth and brought in right-handed reliever Blake Parker to face Gattis, who had been 4-for-17 (.235) against righties prior to coming through with his fifth RBI of the season. Gattis served as designated hitter Wednesday and has appeared in nine of Houston's 15 games.
