Astros' Evan Gattis: Hits bench Wednesday

Gattis is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gattis was able to keep his power surge going with a double in Tuesday's game, but it won't be enough to keep him in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. Though Carlos Beltran will handle DH duties Wednesday, Gattis' hot hitting since late June has prompted manager A.J. Hinch to give Gattis more opportunities. Beltran, who is hitting .333 since the All-Star break but has struggled to a .243/.296/.421 line this season, may need to keep sizzling at the plate in order to prevent Gattis from encroaching further on his role.