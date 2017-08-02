Astros' Evan Gattis: Hits bench Wednesday
Gattis is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gattis was able to keep his power surge going with a double in Tuesday's game, but it won't be enough to keep him in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. Though Carlos Beltran will handle DH duties Wednesday, Gattis' hot hitting since late June has prompted manager A.J. Hinch to give Gattis more opportunities. Beltran, who is hitting .333 since the All-Star break but has struggled to a .243/.296/.421 line this season, may need to keep sizzling at the plate in order to prevent Gattis from encroaching further on his role.
More News
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Collects three hits Saturday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Hits bench in Philadelphia•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Starting opportunities on the upswing•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Blasts two homers Tuesday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Crushes seventh bomb of 2017 on Friday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Homers, doubles in win•
-
Trade chart: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...