Astros' Evan Gattis: Hits first 2017 home run

Gattis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Gattis has been seeing semi-regular playing time with 34 at-bats, and he's turning in solid results when given the opportunity. Currently sporting a .294/.415/.441 slash line with five runs and seven RBI, he's well on his way to a serviceable showing from the catcher position. It also might prove that a little more rest and duty as the designated hitter allows Gattis to be more efficient when he's in the lineup.

