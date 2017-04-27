Astros' Evan Gattis: Hits second homer
Gattis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Indians.
The homer was Gattis' second of the season, both coming in his last three starts. After an offseason in which Houston acquired Brian McCann and Carlos Beltran, we were curious about Gattis' opportunities in 2017 but he's appeared in 14 of Houston's 21 games. More recently, outfield injuries have led to Beltran playing left field and allowed Gattis to serve as the designated hitter, as was the case Wednesday. When in the starting lineup, Gattis has primarily slotted into the middle of the order, hitting fourth or fifth where RBI opportunities abound.
