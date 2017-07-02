Astros' Evan Gattis: Homers, doubles in win
Gattis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during Saturday's win over the Yankees.
Gattis squared up a Dellin Betances fastball in the eight inning for his sixth home run of the season, and it was a no-doubt shot off the bat. After hitting 59 homers through his first two seasons with the Astros, his power pace is lagging this year, but he's capable of turning it on in a hurry. His .277 batting average is also a career-high mark, and he's a hot stretch away from climbing the fantasy catcher ranks in short order.
