Astros' Evan Gattis: Sitting out Sunday

Gattis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Julia Morales of ROOT Sports reports.

Gattis will be on the bench for the second time in the series with Brian McCann behind the plate and Carlos Beltran assuming the DH duties. The 30-year-old was at least productive in the lone game he's played this series, slugging his first homer of the season and driving in two runs in Saturday's loss.