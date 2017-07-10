Astros' Forrest Whitley: Thriving after promotion to High-A
Whitley has notched a 0.90 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB over 10 innings in two starts since being promoted to High-A Buies Creek.
The 6-foot-7 power righty continues to lay waste to lower levels of the minors, with two of his best starts of the season coming after his promotion from the Midwest League to the Carolina League. He now boasts a 2.56 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 81:22 K:BB in 56.1 innings across Low-A and High-A, and has solidified his status as one of the game's best pitching prospects.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...