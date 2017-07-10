Whitley has notched a 0.90 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB over 10 innings in two starts since being promoted to High-A Buies Creek.

The 6-foot-7 power righty continues to lay waste to lower levels of the minors, with two of his best starts of the season coming after his promotion from the Midwest League to the Carolina League. He now boasts a 2.56 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 81:22 K:BB in 56.1 innings across Low-A and High-A, and has solidified his status as one of the game's best pitching prospects.