Martes is having his innings monitored at Triple-A Fresno in the hopes that he contributes later this season for Houston, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martes threw five scoreless innings in his season debut and, at 83 pitches, probably could have gone one more inning. He tossed a career-high 125.1 innings in 2016 and the organization should be looking to bump that up to the 155-160 range this season. The right-hander will continue to work as a starter for the Grizzlies, but his potential role in Houston could be in the bullpen. Martes next start is scheduled for Sunday.