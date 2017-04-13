Astros' Francis Martes: Being prepared for MLB debut
Martes is having his innings monitored at Triple-A Fresno in the hopes that he contributes later this season for Houston, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Martes threw five scoreless innings in his season debut and, at 83 pitches, probably could have gone one more inning. He tossed a career-high 125.1 innings in 2016 and the organization should be looking to bump that up to the 155-160 range this season. The right-hander will continue to work as a starter for the Grizzlies, but his potential role in Houston could be in the bullpen. Martes next start is scheduled for Sunday.
More News
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Throws five scoreless in Triple-A debut•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Season debut coming Monday•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Assigned to minor league camp•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Has strong outing against Boston•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Loses command in Saturday's start•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Making first Grapefruit League start•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...