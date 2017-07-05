Astros' Francis Martes: Candidate for Sunday start
Martes could start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle repors.
Martes will likely be on the outs for a rotation spot in the second half with Charlie Morton (lat) set to return from the 10-day disabled list Friday and Dallas Keuchel (neck) and Collin McHugh (elbow) not far behind, but manager A.J. Hinch could let the rookie start the final game before the All-Star break in an effort to limit Brad Peacock's workload. Since Martes last pitched July 1, the Astros will likely make him available out of the bullpen for the next couple of games, but if he goes unused in those contests, he may receive the Sunday nod over Peacock, who covered six innings and threw 99 pitches in Tuesday's win over the Braves.
