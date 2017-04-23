Astros' Francis Martes: Control problems again
Martes allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings for Triple-A Fresno on Saturday.
Martes has always been on the high side in terms of walks-per-nine innings but he's living dangerously in 2017 with 12 free passes in 12.1 innings. Walks alone aren't necessarily a problem until command wavers as it did Saturday. His pitches caught too much of the plate, leading to a season-high eight hits and his first runs allowed of the season. He was pulled after just 74 pitches (41 for strikes), his shortest outing in three starts. The Astros view him as someone that could help the major-league club this season but not when he's walking a batter per inning.
