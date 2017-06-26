Martes was pulled after just two innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Sunday. He allowed two earned runs, struck out three and walked four.

The rookie didn't fare well in his third career start, delivering a whopping 63 pitches (34 strikes) before departing after retiring just six batters. However, Martes avoided the loss thanks to a four-run fourth inning by the Astros and a trio of homers by George Springer, Yulieski Gurriel and Evan Gattis. His next start is scheduled for Saturday against the Yankees.

