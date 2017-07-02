Martes allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.

While the 21-year-old righty is expected to return to the minors following Saturday's start, it's worth noting his strong showing against New York's excellent offense. The Houston rotation isn't a beacon of health, after all. This was Martes' best start in the majors, and his future remains bright. It wouldn't be shocking to see him back with the Astros at some point this season, so his upcoming work in the minors is worth monitoring.