Astros' Francis Martes: Fans seven in no-decision
Martes allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.
While the 21-year-old righty is expected to return to the minors following Saturday's start, it's worth noting his strong showing against New York's excellent offense. The Houston rotation isn't a beacon of health, after all. This was Martes' best start in the majors, and his future remains bright. It wouldn't be shocking to see him back with the Astros at some point this season, so his upcoming work in the minors is worth monitoring.
More News
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Making final start Saturday•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Departs early from rare start•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Falls just short of quality start Tuesday•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Comes away victorious in first MLB start•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Tabbed for first MLB start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...