Astros' Francis Martes: Has control issues Sunday
Martes allowed two hits and six walks while striking out seven over 4.1 innings for Triple-A Fresno on Sunday.
After two starts for the Bees, Martes has pitched 9.1 scoreless innings, but he's also walked nine batters. The Astros have talked about Martes pitching for Houston this season, but they'll want him to rein in the wildness he's shown early on in 2017.
