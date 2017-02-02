Martes, a non-roster invitee to training camp, is expected to the start the 2017 season at Triple-A Fresno.

Martes was the staff ace at Double-A Corpus Christi where he went 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA in 25 games (22 starts), striking out 131 in 125.1 innings. A throw-in in a 2014 deal with the Marlins, Martes has put himself on the Astros radar with a mid-to-high 90s fastball. His control has been a bit spotty as he climbed the minor-league levels, which is something he'll need to address in 2017. RotoWire ranks him as the third-best pitching prospect in the system, but he's the one with the nearest proximity to the majors and will get an opportunity to impress the major-league coaching staff this spring.