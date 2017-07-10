Martes is expected to head back to Triple-A Fresno and continue to develop as a starter, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Charlie Morton's recent return to the rotation gave the Astros a full complement of starters, so the question centers on what to do with Martes, who has been hit hard in 24.1 innings (14 ER, 23 H). Although manager A.J. Hinch is intrigued by the notion of one of the organization's top pitching prospects feeling the pressure of major-league stadiums, he doesn't think Martes will benefit from throwing relief innings against major-league hitters. We expect him to be officially sent down to Fresno and get another six or seven starts to finish out the Triple-A schedule.