Martes is starting against the Yankees on Saturday in what should be his final turn in the rotation before Charlie Morton (latissiumus) returns next week, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston's injured starters are starting to return. Next week it's Morton and Dallas Keuchel (neck) could be ready following the All-Star break. That means Martes (5.51 ERA) and fellow prospect David Paulino (6.52) are in the final days of their stays in the Astros' rotation. Martes has shown he's not yet ready for the bright lights of MLB, having walked 11, hit three batters and tossed two wild pitches while allowing 10 runs over 16.1 innings (four starts).