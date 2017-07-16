Martes struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.

Martes is one of the organization's top starting prospects, who has been moved to the bullpen after making four starts for the Astros. Saturday's bullpen effort was the best of his four relief appearances, being the first scoreless one. With both Collin McHugh (elbow) and Dallas Keuchel (neck) making rehabilitation starts this week and nearing their returns to Houston's staff, Martes will likely head back to Triple-A Fresno, where he can resume his routine as a starter.