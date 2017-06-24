Astros' Francis Martes: Slated to start Sunday
Martes will start Sunday against the Mariners, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brad Peacock's placement on the paternity list opens the door for Martes to make his third career start at the major-league level. He will be on normal rest, having tossed 5.2 innings of three-run ball against the A's on Tuesday. He's shown an ability to miss bats, but Martes has battled control issues at the upper levels, and he may head to the bullpen or back to the minors once Peacock returns.
More News
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Departs early from rare start•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Falls just short of quality start Tuesday•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Comes away victorious in first MLB start•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Tabbed for first MLB start•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Called up Thursday•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Scratched from Thursday's start•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...