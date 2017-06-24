Martes will start Sunday against the Mariners, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brad Peacock's placement on the paternity list opens the door for Martes to make his third career start at the major-league level. He will be on normal rest, having tossed 5.2 innings of three-run ball against the A's on Tuesday. He's shown an ability to miss bats, but Martes has battled control issues at the upper levels, and he may head to the bullpen or back to the minors once Peacock returns.