Perez is ranked 32nd overall in the midseason prospect rankings released by Baseball America.

Perez, who was ranked 54th on the preseason list, had moved up to 39th in May before arriving at 32nd in the most current iteration of the rankings. With the move up the list, Perez passes Francis Martes as the organization's pitching prospect. The 19-year-old right-hander sports a 3.22 ERA with 48 strikeouts over 50.1 innings for High-A Buies Creek.