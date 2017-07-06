Astros' Franklin Perez: Rocked by Myrtle Beach
Perez, 19, turned in his worst start of the season for High-A Buies Creek on Wednesday, giving up five earned runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings.
He wasn't commanding his pitches the way he typically does, throwing just 53 of his 94 pitches for strikes. Despite this blowup outing, Perez still boasts a 3.22 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB in 50.1 innings as one of the youngest players in the Carolina League.
More News
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...