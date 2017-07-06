Perez, 19, turned in his worst start of the season for High-A Buies Creek on Wednesday, giving up five earned runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings.

He wasn't commanding his pitches the way he typically does, throwing just 53 of his 94 pitches for strikes. Despite this blowup outing, Perez still boasts a 3.22 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB in 50.1 innings as one of the youngest players in the Carolina League.