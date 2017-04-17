Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Placed on 7-day DL
Stubbs landed on the 7-day disabled list with Double-A Corpus Christi due to a hamstring injury, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stubbs, the Astros' top catching prospect, hasn't played in over a week while nursing the injury, and it's unclear when he'll be able to come off the DL. The 23-year-old's athleticism should allow him to stick behind the plate as he rises through the Astros' system, but his performance as a hitter is what those who own the backstop in dynasty leagues will want to track. He slashed .325/.401/.517 across 137 plate appearances with Corpus Christi in the second half of last season.
