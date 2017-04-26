Astros' George Springer: Appears in Tuesday's game

Springer (hamstring) entered Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Indians in the eighth inning and went 0-for-1 in his only plate appearance, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer said he felt good after he tested his hamstring running in the field earlier in the day but the Astros were playing it cautious by having him not start the game. He eventually was summoned to play right field after Teoscar Hernandez left with a knee contusion following a collision with second baseman Jose Altuve. We suspect Springer will be ready and available to start Wednesday evening's game against Cleveland.