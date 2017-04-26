Astros' George Springer: Appears in Tuesday's game
Springer (hamstring) entered Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Indians in the eighth inning and went 0-for-1 in his only plate appearance, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer said he felt good after he tested his hamstring running in the field earlier in the day but the Astros were playing it cautious by having him not start the game. He eventually was summoned to play right field after Teoscar Hernandez left with a knee contusion following a collision with second baseman Jose Altuve. We suspect Springer will be ready and available to start Wednesday evening's game against Cleveland.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Hopeful to rejoin lineup Tuesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Expected back for series with Cleveland•
-
Astros' George Springer: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Injures hamstring•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...