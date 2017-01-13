Astros' George Springer: Avoids arbitration

Springer agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Astros on Friday, avoiding arbitration, the Houston Chronicle's Jake Kaplan reports.

This was his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. He is coming off a year where he set career highs in home runs (29), runs (116) and RBI (82), thanks to playing in all 162 games, up from the 102 he played in 2015. The one disappointment was a dip in steals, as Springer stole just nine bases and no longer looks like a 20/20 threat in the big leagues. That said, he packs plenty of power and should continue to be a good source of counting stats hitting near the top of a loaded Astros lineup.