Astros' George Springer: Back in lineup Friday

Springer (hand) was in Friday's starting lineup and went 1-for-5 in Houston's 13-3 loss to Seattle.

Springer exited Thursday's game early after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand during his first at-bat. X-rays following Thursday's game came back negative with the Astros describing the injury as a contusion. It looks like it will be a matter of Springer's pain tolerance over the next few games.