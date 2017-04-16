Astros' George Springer: Crushes sixth homer Saturday
Springer went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and three runs in Saturday's win over the Athletics.
Springer's sixth blast of the season extended the Astros' lead to three runs in the eighth inning of a game they'd go on to win. He's done well to spread out his homers throughout this first month of the season, and it's entirely possible that the fourth-year player can exceed the 29 bombs he launched in 2016. Despite an unimpressive batting average, his power makes him an excellent fantasy option.
