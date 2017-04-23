Astros' George Springer: Expected back for series with Cleveland
Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said that he expects Springer (hamstring) to return to the lineup at some point during the team's upcoming series with the Indians, which begins Tuesday, MLB Network Radio reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch held Springer out of the Sunday against the Rays after the outfielder experienced left hamstring discomfort a day earlier, but the organization appears hopeful that may be the extent of his absence. With an off day Monday, Springer will receive some extra time to shake off the injury before he's reassessed Tuesday morning. Springer's replacement in the lineup Sunday, Jake Marisnick, ended up exiting the contest with concussion-like symptoms, so the Astros may be more inclined to sign off on Springer's return Tuesday, even if he's not 100 percent.
