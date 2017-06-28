Astros' George Springer: Homers in second straight

Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Springer's bomb, his 23rd of the season, was the second in as many nights. The hand injury that cropped up at the end of last week is no longer an issue for Springer, who has six hits and 15 at-bats since getting plunked by a pitch. He's on the verge of making his first All-Star appearance, sitting third among outfielders in AL All-Star voting.