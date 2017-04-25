Astros' George Springer: Hopeful to rejoin lineup Tuesday
Astros manager A.J. Hinch said that he's hopeful that Springer (hamstring) will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener with the Indians, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This echoes the sentiment Hinch expressed heading into Sunday's game against the Rays, a contest Springer sat out after exiting one night earlier with the left hamstring discomfort. Assuming Springer responds well to the time off he received to heal up, he'll likely take back his usual duties in center field and at the top of the batting order.
