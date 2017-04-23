Astros' George Springer: Injures hamstring

Springer left Saturday's game because of a hamstring injury, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer pulled up while running to first base trying to beat out a double play. Norichika Aoki entered the game to play right field in Springer's place. Consider Springer day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale versus Tampa Bay.

