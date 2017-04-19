Astros' George Springer: Launches seventh homer Tuesday

Springer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

He's now got seven homers on the season to lead the American League but only 15 hits in total, leaving Springer with a somewhat lopsided .250/.308/.617 slash line through 14 games. He's also got an impressive 12 RBI, but the 27-year-old is unlikely to maintain that pace from the Astros' leadoff spot once his home run pace slows.

