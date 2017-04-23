Astros' George Springer: Not in lineup Sunday

Springer is not in the lineup Sunday after feeling discomfort in his left hamstring Saturday.

Springer is being replaced by Jake Marisnick in center field while Josh Reddick holds down the leadoff spot. With a day off Monday, Springer will get two-plus days to get ready for Tuesday night's game against the Indians.

