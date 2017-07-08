Astros' George Springer: Perfect night at plate Friday
Springer went 4-for-4 with a double, two homers, four runs and five RBI Friday against the Blue Jays.
Springer smashed his 26th and 27th blasts of the year to lead the Astros in an offensive explosion off Blue Jays pitching. He's having an amazing season, as he's slashing .307/.378/.614, and he's provided excellent return to fantasy owners for their draft-day investment.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Triple short of cycle Tuesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Picks up two more extra-base hits•
-
Astros' George Springer: Racks up three extra-base knocks•
-
Astros' George Springer: Homers in second straight•
-
Astros' George Springer: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...