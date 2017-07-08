Astros' George Springer: Perfect night at plate Friday

Springer went 4-for-4 with a double, two homers, four runs and five RBI Friday against the Blue Jays.

Springer smashed his 26th and 27th blasts of the year to lead the Astros in an offensive explosion off Blue Jays pitching. He's having an amazing season, as he's slashing .307/.378/.614, and he's provided excellent return to fantasy owners for their draft-day investment.