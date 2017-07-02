Astros' George Springer: Picks up two more extra-base hits

Springer went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run Sunday against the Yankees.

Springer racked up an impressive 63 extra-base hits last season, but he's on pace to blow that mark out of the water with 42 in just 77 games played this season. While the leadoff man still doesn't have a stolen base after picking up 30 in his first three campaigns, he more than makes up for the lack of aggressiveness on the base paths with tremendous power and ranks fourth in baseball with 64 runs scored.