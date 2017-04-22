Astros' George Springer: Pulled from Saturday's game with leg injury
Springer left Saturday's game against the Rays with what appeared to be a leg injury, Julia Morales of ROOT Sports reports.
Springer seemed to tweak his leg while running to first base and was forced to leave the game. Norichika Aoki entered the game to play right field in Springer's place. The club has yet to elaborate on the severity of Springer's injury, so consider him day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale versus Tampa Bay.
