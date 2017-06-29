Astros' George Springer: Racks up three extra-base knocks
Springer hit his 24th home run as well as a pair of doubles in a 3-for-4 evening against the Athletics on Wednesday, driving in two runs and scoring three. He also drew a walk.
The 27-year-old has now homered in three straight games; incredibly, this is the second time he's achieved the feat in the last two weeks. Just 73 games into the season, Springer is already only five short of last year's 29 homers. With Houston barreling toward prime playoff position, Springer is arguably making an even stronger MVP case than teammates Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.
