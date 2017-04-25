Astros' George Springer: Remains out Tuesday
Springer (hamstring) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Indians, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Although it was reported earlier that Springer was hopeful to return Tuesday, the Astros are playing it safe and holding him out again. Springer said he could play Tuesday if he was given the chance, so it appears he could be back before the series with Cleveland is over.
