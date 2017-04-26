Astros' George Springer: Remains out Wednesday

Springer (hamstring) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Indians.

He appeared in Tuesday's game and went 0-for-1 in his only plate appearance, but will nonetheless be out of the lineup for a third straight game. It seems like Springer is close, and he will likely be available as a pinch hitter again, but Josh Reddick gets the start in center field and will lead off.

