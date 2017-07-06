Astros' George Springer: Stays hot Wednesday

Springer went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Braves.

The Astros' offense seems unstoppable right now, in large part because of Springer's performance from the leadoff spot. He's collected multiple hits in seven of his last 10 games, hitting a ridiculous .463 (19-for-41) over that stretch with four homers, nine RBI and 16 runs.