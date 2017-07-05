Astros' George Springer: Triple short of cycle Tuesday

Springer went 4-for-5 with a walk, double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 16-4 rout of the Braves.

The homer was his 25th of the year while the multi-hit performance was his seventh in the last nine games, a stretch during which Springer is slashing .444/.535/.944 with four homers, seven RBI and 13 runs.

