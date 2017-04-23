Astros' George Springer: Unlikely to play Sunday

Springer (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Rays, Julia Morales of ROOT Sports reports.

Springer was pulled from Saturday's outing due to hamstring discomfort and will likely have Sunday to rest as a result. The Astros have Monday off, so Springer will look to return Tuesday when Houston faces Cleveland.

