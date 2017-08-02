Astros' George Springer: Works out on field Wednesday
Springer (quadriceps) went through some drills on the field prior to the Astros' game Wednesday against the Rays, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Springer was apparently able to do some running as part of the workout, suggesting that his sore right quad isn't troubling him too much. The Astros will likely reevaluate Springer prior to their series opener Friday against the Blue Jays, and if quad still isn't posing any complications, he'll likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list. Springer's return would likely result in a loss of at-bats for Jake Marisnick and Evan Gattis, who have seen an uptick in starts lately while the outfielder has been sidelined.
