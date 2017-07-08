Bukauskas will head to Florida on Saturday to join the Astros' rookie affiliate in the Gulf Coast League, Adam Coleman of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bukauskas, Houston's first-round draft pick (15th overall) in the 2017 draft, signed with the team earlier this week. The right-hander is coming off a strong season at the University of North Carolina, where he went 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA, 116 strikeouts and a .188 opponent batting average. After throwing a career-high 92 innings and an extended layoff since college, Bukauskas will need to be brought along slowly in the GCL.