Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Joining Gulf Coast League affiliate
Bukauskas will head to Florida on Saturday to join the Astros' rookie affiliate in the Gulf Coast League, Adam Coleman of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bukauskas, Houston's first-round draft pick (15th overall) in the 2017 draft, signed with the team earlier this week. The right-hander is coming off a strong season at the University of North Carolina, where he went 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA, 116 strikeouts and a .188 opponent batting average. After throwing a career-high 92 innings and an extended layoff since college, Bukauskas will need to be brought along slowly in the GCL.
