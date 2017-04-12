Astros' J.D. Davis: Getting outfield exposure
Davis is going to start seeing time in left field at Double-A Corpus Christi, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Alex Bregman likely blocking Davis' path to the majors as a third baseman for years to come, Davis will start to get opportunities in the outfield. He's only played third base since being drafted by the Astros, though he saw time as an outfielder at Cal State Fullerton. The 23-year-old will continue to see his majority of reps at the hot corner, though the Astros will be looking to familiarize him with the outfield should an opportunity arise there. He hit .268 with 23 homers and an .818 OPS through 485 at-bats at Double-A last season.
