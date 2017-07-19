Davis was called up to Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Davis was hitting .279/.340/.510 with 21 home runs, 60 RBI and 49 runs at Double-A Corpus Christi during 87 games this season. The 24-year-old spent a year and a half with Corpus Christi, getting time in the outfield along with his primary position of third base, due to Alex Bregman's status with the major-league club. Fresno will provide a good test for Davis, especially challenging his strikeout rate, which he's decreased steadily over the past two seasons (from 28.4 percent in 2015 at High-A ball, to 23.2 percent this year).